Pregnant woman asks if it's wrong to crave something that makes partner sick.

It's normal to have weird pregnancy cravings, but what if your craving is annoying for your partner? Is it ever okay for a husband, or a significant other who isn't carrying the child to shoot down a specific craving because it "grosses them out?" When this pregnant woman is upset that she can't have a specific food that upsets her boyfriend, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for having a craving of something that makes my partner sick?"

Warning, this post is crazy. Also, read until the end when boyfriend to OP literally claps back on Reddit. WILD.

I (25f) recently found out I was pregnant with my partner Lyle's (26m) baby. We've been together for three years and we live together.