Pregnant woman refuses to make all of husband's meals, he says 'this is your job.'

Domestic labor is deeply undervalued, which means a lot of stay-at-home moms are treated like second-class citizens who aren't contributing to the world at large. It's a lose-lose where they're not recognized for the unpaid labor, but they are chastised when they're not pulling their weight when it comes to childcare and housekeeping.

Even in hetero couples where the woman works - and even outearns her husband, studies show women statistically carry the lion's share of household work. There are a lot of reasons for this, but one is the heavily reinforced narrative around "women's work."

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to make all her husband's meals while pregnant with their fourth child. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to make all my husband's meals?"