Pregnant woman refuses to marry BF of 12 years; says it shouldn't be 'knee-jerk.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to marry my high school sweetheart?"

My partner (28M) and I (29F) have been together for 12 years. We met when we were next-door neighbors as children and started dating at 16. We made it through high school, then college, and now we live together.

We've both had conversations about marriage, and we agreed on it not being a priority as we're content with our lives right now. That was until I fell pregnant. I'm currently 33 weeks along, and my boyfriend proposed to me a week after we found out.

While I appreciate my partner's intention of wanting to do the right thing, I strongly believe that getting married solely because of the pregnancy is not a solid foundation for a lifelong commitment. My parents married only because they were about to have me, and it ended terribly.