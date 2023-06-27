Pregnant woman snaps at husband when he complains about being tired after week away.

Marriage takes a lot of work, no matter what. But the emotional stakes get higher when a pregnancy is involved. Now, on top of the stress of daily life, you have the physical exhaustion of pregnancy and the looming knowledge that a child will be joining you.

Even couples with amazing communication skills are bound to hit some snags in these circumstances. So it's hardly surprising that the internet is full of quandaries from couples who are expecting.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was too harsh when she told her husband his exhaustion was his own fault.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband it's his fault he's tired?