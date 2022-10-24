SAHM refuses to iron husband's uniform, so he skips work to 'teach her a lesson.'

"AITA for calling my husband 'insane' for missing work just to teach me a lesson because I didn't iron his uniform?"
I (SAHM with 3 kids) was in the midst of doing laundry when my husband (breadwinner, works as a pilot) asked if I could iron his uniform before his shift. I didn't say "yes" because I was busy (laundry then kids homework then cooking etc...). I said I may not find the time to to do it. He turned around and walked away completely ignoring what I was saying.
An hour later, he came downstairs freaking out asking why I didn't iron his uniform when he asked me to. I told him I was busy and reminded him of how I didn't say yes to his request.
He blew up saying that I obviously don't care about him displaying "professionalism" at work (um..it's just a uniform? It's not like it was dirty just needed some ironing). He lectured me about how his work is important and although I'm a SAHM I still should make his job a priority.