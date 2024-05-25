'My SIL moved in with me and my wife and helped me realize I want a divorce.' UPDATED

My wife's sister L has recently gotten out of a longterm relationship and has moved in with us temporarly. L is the complete opposite of my wife. She is happy, viberant, talks and just fun to be around. Ever since she moved in we have been spending a lot of time together because my wife doesn't do anything else than watch netflix and talking to her friends on facetime when she is home.

On the rare occasions she is not doing one of these things, she is out with her friends. L is a very active person so we do a lot of activities together. She joins me when I go to the park to get some fresh air, she helps me cook when I'm preparing dinner and even works out with me in my home gym.