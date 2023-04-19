Man told he's not in wife's 'league' by her BFF, says 'this is why you're a single mom.'

Giving someone a taste of their own medicine isn't always as cathartic as it sounds.
On paper, getting sweet revenge on someone who wages psychological warfare on you is a cathartic dream. But in reality, it can lead to guilt and even more conflict, landing you in a worse spot than you were to begin with.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my wife's friend that her taste in men is the reason she's a single mom?
I [29M] have known my wife [30F] and her best friend Jess [29F] since we were all 11. We attended middle and high school together, but I wasn't in their social circles at all. I was always one of the sort of nerdy awkward kids and the two of them were both very popular. My wife in particular was extremely popular because she was (and still is) extremely beautiful, kind, and intelligent.