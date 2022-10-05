Stay-at-home mom struggles with husband who's furious she went over budget on gift.

I feel like this situation is ridiculous but here it is. My(28F) brother's (29M) birthday is coming up, and I wanted to get him a really cool gift since it's his 30th. I mentioned to my husband(49M) that I was going to go shopping for a present this afternoon and he told me to keep it under $200.

I didn't really think about it much and went the store. I ended up finding an Xbox Series X for $500. My brother has wanted one for ages and they're hard to find, and I knew he would be so happy if I got him this. So here's where I may be an asshole, I bought the Xbox.