Stepdad doesn't tell wife that he picked her daughter up drunk from a house party. 'AITA?'

"AITA for not telling my wife that I picked her daughter up drunk from a house party?"

Here's the story:

I'm going to try to keep this short and simple. I always tell my daughter and my stepdaughter if they're ever in a situation that they need to get out of, just call me and I'll drop whatever I'm doing and I will pick them up no questions asked no judgments made.

I let them know that I used to be a teenager once before, I told them everyone is entitled to make bad decisions every now and then. We're only human and it's a part of life. Last weekend I got a call from my stepdaughter (17), she told me she snuck out of the house and went to a party and had too much to drink.