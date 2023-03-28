'AITA for telling my wife I can’t trust her after she didn’t text me about towels?'

Marriage and parenthood are hard enough without a tragic accident that leaves your personality forever changes.

That's why a father came to Reddit after a dispute with his wife, asking if he was overreacting in a pretty low-stakes situation. Here's his post with top comments:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my wife I can’t trust her after she didn’t text me about towels?"

u/aitatowels writes:

My wife and I are in our 30s. I had a stroke last year, which was stressful, but I am doing well. I had aphasia as a side effect. I pass as normal to most people. Since the stroke our communication is worse. Sometimes when I talk to her, she says I'm mean, and she cries and I have no idea why.