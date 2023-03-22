15 people share things that get hard when you get married.

Marriage can be a beautiful institution. Deciding to tie your life to another person out of love is a massive leap of faith, and can take you to some really lovely spaces of growth. Building a life full of memories and rituals can carve out a safe emotional space in a chaotic world, and give you the framework for years of meaningful companionship.

On the other hand, marriage is no endless walk in the park. Combining lives with a partner means lots of compromises, arguments, and dealing with the way another person throws their socks on the floor, or scrapes their fork on the plate. This is to say, some things do get harder with marriage - which is where the work comes in.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the things that get hard when you get married.