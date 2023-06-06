Man tries to stop wife from going on Christmas vacation to grieve, 'you'll still be sad.'

There's no one-size-fits-all way to grieve.
As much as greeting cards and self-help books want to create neat lines for big feelings and devastating tragedies, none of it is processed linearly, and a lot of loss just doesn't make sense to our brains.
Still, people like to be prescriptive in hopes of creating some order in the world, particularly during times of grief.
He wrote:
AITA for trying to prevent my wife from going on a tropical Christmas vacation without me?
My (31m) wife’s (29f) father unexpectedly and tragically died back in 2020. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and hundreds of people mourned his loss. His absolute favorite holiday was Christmas. He was responsible for bringing the “Christmas Spirit” to the family each year.
Because of this, his absence has been painfully noticeable during the past three Christmases and has caused my wife’s family extreme mental anguish. Therefore, my in-laws recently decided they would leave their cold home during Christmas of 2023 and spend a week in the Caribbean to forget their troubles. My in-laws really like my company and I have spent the past 7 Christmases with them.
I have been invited to join them on this trip but I am a Firefighter/EMT and it is impossible for me to leave my job for 8 days during Christmas. It will likely always be impossible for me to do such a big trip during the holidays until I retire. My in-laws understand and are saddened that I can’t get off work but have decided to still go on vacation without me.
I believe the vacation is a bad idea. It seems as though they're running away from their grief instead of dealing with it in a healthy way (such as therapy, which so far all have refused to participate in). I fear they'll still all be miserable and sad on Christmas, but with a change of scenery.
I originally tried to be understanding of this trip but a very close friend (31f) of mine said that her leaving me behind was “f$%ed up” which caused me to think a lot more about it. After a few weeks, I finally told my wife that although I knew she was trying to help her mother escape her sorrows, I felt somewhat abandoned and angry since she knew I would never be able to join her on this trip in the first place.
I also told her that I felt that this trip was completely in vain and would not achieve any desired results. I asked if there could be a compromise or if the Caribbean really was the only way to cure this sadness. I was told that I should be more supportive, that this trip is just a “one-time thing,” and that there was no alternative solution to the problem.
I said that I didn’t like that answer but was told that this was “just the way things are” and there’s nothing more that can be done. I should point out that I can (and likely will) spend Christmas with a very close friend and my father’s family who all live nearby, so it’s not like I’ll be left entirely alone for the holidays. However, it’s still a bummer to be left behind by my wife on Christmas for a non-urgent reason.
I also worry that this could turn into a tradition and that my wife might choose to leave the country each year, leaving me behind every Christmas for the next 25 years until I retire. I don’t feel like I have any way to fix this problem and I have no way to fight it except to say “Please don’t.” I also feel like an a**hole for trying to stop to my wife from trying to take care of her family’s 3+ years of emotional trauma. AITA?
EDIT: I should point out that my wife regularly goes on vacations with her family without me about two or three times a year. I'm accustomed to that and am not jealous of her trips.
This is not a jealousy issue, it's more about wanting to be with my wife on Christmas and feeling frustrated at her family for not addressing their grief for a death that occurred 3+ years ago and instead leaving the country on holiday.
Few-School-3869 wrote:
YTA. Your 'friend' needs to butt out. You should be happy your wife can celebrate her father with the trip this year. If it starts to become a yearly thing, you can cross that bridge when you come to it.
ABeerAndABook wrote:
YTA. This isn't about OP. This isn't something your wife and family are doing TO OP as a way of punishing or disrespecting them. They're trying out a fun vacation and change of scenery to attempt to lighten up what has become a dark time of year.
OP, don't be a Grinch because your work situation doesn't allow you to join in the fun on this particular trip. It is a HUGE leap to assume at this point it will become a yearly tradition. In the event it does continue and wife continues to leave knowing how you feel and without taking similar time to vacation with you this becomes a different story.
If (big IF) that comes to pass, the ruling changes. Additional AH points to the friend making comments to set off OP. I'm probably jaded from reading this sub too much, but I kind of wonder about ulterior motives.
DesertSong-LaLa wrote:
YTA - Who crowned you King on how to grieve?: 'I believe the vacation is a bad idea. It seems as though they're running away from their grief instead of dealing with it in a healthy way (such as therapy, which so far all have refused to participate in). I fear they'll still all be miserable and sad on Christmas, but with a change of scenery.'
You literally cannot attend and want to keep your wife home instead of bonding and supporting family (and herself). Research directs grieving people to create different experience(s) during a particular holiday/month/event strongly connected to the deceased (it's a grief spike).
YES, they still will be sad. They don't have to go to therapy to appease you. Life is a journey and you don't get the big picture. Your job eliminates your participation so embrace this reality instead of accusing others of 'not' doing 'x' to get over grief.
baronessindecisive wrote:
Sorry but YTA. You don’t get to tell someone how to grieve. You were offered the opportunity to go with them and you declined - yes, you had your reasons, but that doesn’t mean they have to put their plans to the side simply because you can’t attend.
To add to that, you’re basically making it sound like you’d be fine with them going if you were able to go with them - that just further supports the idea that you’re being selfish and that it’s not about encouraging “healthy grieving” (which, again, is neither your job nor your place to judge) but rather about keeping your wife from having fun without you.
Do I understand why you don’t want to spend the holidays alone? Certainly. But is your reasoning justified? Nope.
Clearly, OP is on his own here.