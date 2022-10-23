I took in two needy children without consulting my husband. Was I wrong?

Posted by tieben23

I (28f) have been married to my husband (28m) for 5 years & we have been together since high school. We have one daughter together, Erin (10f), who is severely autistic.

Our family situation isn’t ideal, & has put a strain on our relationship with both each other & our child. My husband works in the Navy & is usually gone for 6-9 months at a time. This means I am left alone to look after Erin, which is extremely difficult as she is essentially non-verbal, has ARFID, etc

I love my daughter & I wouldn't change her for the world, but it can still be very stressful & my husband does not always understand that.