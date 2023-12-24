'AITA for wanting my wife to call me 'husband' instead of 'partner'? She's stubborn.'

"AITA for wanting my wife to call me 'husband' instead of 'partner'?"

I (M32) and my wife (F31) have been married for 5 years and have a two-year-old son. However, there's something that bothers me: she always introduces me as her partner and not as her husband.

She says that husband/wife is a role that anyone can have, but she believes that I'm her life partner more than anything else. She says she loves me more than a husband, which is sweet, but people assume we're not married.

I understand she has good intentions, but I don't agree with this logic. For me, husband/wife is a term that signifies commitment, loyalty, and unity. I think calling me a partner is too vague and generic and doesn't reflect the depth of our relationship.