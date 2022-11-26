'Was I was wrong to mock my wife and not even attempt to defend her?'

"AITA for mocking my wife and not defending her?"

I am honestly mostly shocked and confused. Basically my little brother (28) and his wife (29) and their kids were having dinner at my house with me and my wife (both late 30s FEMALE). Their eldest son is about 4 and is very happy and absolute fun to be around. He’s always talking and I adore it.

Admittedly, my wife isn’t a huge fan of kids but she knows how much I love my nephews and my brother and his wife so she compromises (the same way I compromise with her having her homophobic mother over very often).