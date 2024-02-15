'When I talk about 'our house,' my husband always points out that it's 'his house.' UPDATED 3X

Small hurtful comments add up, and they can communicate a lot about how a partner views you.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman asked for advice on how to handle her husband's constant jabs about the house he bought. She wrote:

"When I [30 F] say "our bathroom" or "our house" etc, my husband [30 M] always has to point out that it's "his" house etc."

He'll stop me and say, "MY house" and when I get upset he goes "it's my house, but since I'm yours, you get to live in it" (or something similar). It makes me feel so sh#$ty when he does that. He sorta does it jokingly but it happens without fail almost every time, and I've tried to tell him it's hurtful and he just laughs and says he's kidding.