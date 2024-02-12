'WIBTA if I tell my partner her sister is the reason we're not married yet?' UPDATED

My problem is that I'm stuck on what to do, my partner incessantly and openly complains about us not being even engaged yet, and everytime she does it increases my negative feelings toward her sister over it.

Normally I talk to my partner about everything. This is eating me up inside and I'm at the point where I hate her sister for it and like the idea of eventually revealing what happened. I know this is not a good way to feel and planned on never telling my partner but my resentment continues to grow everytime my partner mentions marriage or I think about the fact that I could be married already.

WIBTA if I tell my partner what her sister said in response to me having a scheduled wedding surprise date, effectively cancelling my marriage surprise plans?