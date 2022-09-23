Widow asks if she's wrong to ask late husband's MIL to remove 'disrespectful' post.

Loss is so hard, especially if you aren't getting the support you need. When this widow is angry at her late husband's MIL, she asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for demanding my MIL to take down a post she made on her social media?"

Background: I (f27) lost my late husband (m33) 3 years ago. He suffered from a chronic condition and the majority of our time (11 months) was spent at hospitals, we eventually got engaged and then married in one.

But he passed away 3 weeks later. So much happened in such a short time and it all just left me devastated beyond measure.