Woman asks if she's wrong to shame friend for comparing her divorce to fiancé's death.

Divorce is difficult, but losing a spouse can be a whole other level of grief and loss. Is it ever okay to compare a divorce to the death of a partner? When this widow confronts a divorced friend for being "competitive" with trauma, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Listen, I didn't even want to get into comparing the two situations to begin with, so there were more than a few occasions I let it go when my friend made the comments. Anything about how the divorce is a death and she's grieving the relationship was fine. -newspaper4911