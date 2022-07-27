Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to shame friend for comparing her divorce to fiancé's death.

Woman asks if she's wrong to shame friend for comparing her divorce to fiancé's death.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 27, 2022 | 3:24 PM
ADVERTISING

Divorce is difficult, but losing a spouse can be a whole other level of grief and loss. Is it ever okay to compare a divorce to the death of a partner? When this widow confronts a divorced friend for being "competitive" with trauma, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my friend her divorce is not the same as my fiancé dying?"

Listen, I didn't even want to get into comparing the two situations to begin with, so there were more than a few occasions I let it go when my friend made the comments. Anything about how the divorce is a death and she's grieving the relationship was fine. -newspaper4911

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content