'I am starting to suspect my wife of 12 years might be a lesbian.' UPDATED

Now, on to the problem at hand. Recently, my wife has been asking for way more threesomes, and even suggested having two women over, which I declined. To put things into perspective, last year, the most hookups we had in a month was 4. This year though?

There was a month where we did it 7 times, with 4 different women. We are barely having one on one intimacy anymore, and when we do, it feels like she isn't even into it, and almost as if she was doing me a favor.

2 nights ago, me and my wife hooked up with another woman. I didn't think much of it at the time, and was going about our normal routine of preparing our house for company. When the woman of the hour arrived, me and my wife greeted her, and took her to our room.