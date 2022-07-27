Wife asks if it was wrong to abandon husband on vacation for mistreating daughter.

Parents are supposed to love their kids unconditionally, but sadly that's not always the case.
Reddit user u/nothappinggramps has recently noticed her husband has been being extremely hard on their 17-year-old-daughter for seemingly no reason. His actions finally pushed her over the edge, causing her to leave him during their vacation.
She writes:
It was our first real vacation since 2020 and my first with just my husband in over 10 years.
Our daughter Annie (17) was left home alone. For some reason recently Annie can do no right in hubby’s eyes. Dress, music, chores. He has deemed her irresponsible. It is the farthest from the truth. She has a summer job and makes good grades. She’s in fact kinda a hermit for her age.
Unknown to me, my husband set the hot water heater to refill only once a day while we are gone. Annie did some dishes and laundry. She took a shower and the water was cold. She was upset and thought it broke and called us panicking.