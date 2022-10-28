Wife books first class plane tickets for honeymoon; husband says 'fly by yourself.'

My wife 'Hannah' (F30) and I (M33) are going on a Europe vacation next year, visiting England, Italy and France. We got married a couple of months ago, so this is meant to be a late honeymoon.

Hannah and I are in the process of booking everything, we split it up so I was in charge of booking hotels and Hannah flights, and we checked with each other obviously. Well, yesterday she booked the flights and all of them were business/first class.

We have a flight from Paris to Milan and I said to go with a budget airline, but she booked that with Air France which is like, triple the price of the others.