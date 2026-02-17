'My wife cannot get over the fact that my ex-wife is marrying a millionaire.' UPDATED

I don’t know what gotten into my wife. When we met I was still married to my ex-wife. I’m not proud about it but my wife started at our job and we slept together after a party. This was about 6 years ago. My ex found out when she saw nudes on my phone. It broke her and ended our marriage. I married my wife a year later.
Everything was fine and my children gradually forgiven me and much of it was thanks to my ex who insisted that I was still their father and that I loved my children. They never liked my wife however because they’ve overheard her (my daughter did) talking badly about how fat and old their mother was and how she was no competition.
Now my ex is happily engaged to a man who is very well off. My wife was depressed ever since she heard that. Making comments about what he sees in her and how it wouldn’t last. She has googled everything about him.
His net worth, property, social media accounts and she doesn’t stop talking about him. I got very wary and this last week she’s been extra depressed and angry. Not sleeping and she cried several times.
When she was finally taking a nap I took her phone and saw that she has sent the new fiancé some flirtatious texts via instagram and even one nude. He only answered the first DMs when she introduced herself, congratulated him about the engagement and told him that they were basically a family soon.
When she was getting more flirtatious he stopped answering and her DMs were left on seen. This was last week. The pictures. I called my ex-wife and she confirmed that her fiancé has been receiving these texts and they were embarrassed and unsure what to do so they ignored her.
I confronted my wife and she became very angry, saying that I have embarrassed her by talking to my ex. She was crying when I told her that my ex was the one who suggested that they just ignore her and not say anything (isn’t that better for her?)
She admitted that she sent these but it was just because she felt my ex was a b i t c…. that didn’t deserve a fiancé like hers with lots of money. My ex wife would be living in a 19th century “penthouse”.
She also told me that I was the one who driven her to this since she never felt she’s won me completely. That I married her after my divorce was a fact. I made her insecure. I don’t understand.
I thought we were happy. That she was happy. She always told me how she loved me. I feel guilty like I have made her miserable and drove her to be this insecure but at the same time I’m very pissed.
So your mistress is upset that she bet on the wrong horse and has serious regrets? I’d re-examined the entire relationship once I find that she’d DMed the new fiancé with nudes. Honestly, I’d probably tell her to pack up and leave and then apologized to my ex wife for her behavior and wish my ex well.
So, your wife, who broke up your previous marriage is trying to break up your ex wife’s marriage and you’re surprised. Your wife who calls your ex fat and old. And you’re surprised. Your wife is trash, and always has been. How are you just now noticing?
He's so dumb, like your wife reached out and send unsolicited nudes to the man engaged to your ex wife. Nothing to explain, she regrets marrying you, she wanted a rich man, and you're not and she's mad that her "beauty" didn't get her the results she wanted.
Your wife is a walking red flag. All she wants is the chase.
I think you should wise up.
“That I married her after my divorce was a fact. I made her insecure.”
Did she expect you to marry her before you were divorced? That would be quite a feat.
But yeah I don’t know what to tell you. Your wife has no issue with chasing after taken men, and having chased and got you sounds like she’s gearing up for a new chase. Given how nuts your wife is and how graceful your ex-wife has been, seems like you made a real major error with that downgrade…
We are getting divorced. I have had multiple conversations with my wife about what she did but unfortunately she doesn’t seem to see how bad it is what she done. She says that she never was interested in my ex’s fiancé and just wanted to make a point (to herself more than to anyone) and that she still believes she could take him if she wanted.
She doesn’t consider what she did cheating. It was a “test.” She said that if she really didn’t love me she would have left long time ago because she can get whoever she wants. I was speechless hearing her rage and cry. But I was done.
We don’t have children and we have very few joint assets to divide. She will stay in the house until she can find a place to go but then we are done. She is raging and calling me all sorts but I guess I’m just so very tired and done now.
Thanks for the wake up call. I know I’m a terrible person but maybe it is time for me to stop punishing myself for what I did. My wife was my constant reminder of the damage I done and maybe deep down I knew she was a bad person but I felt that I didn’t deserve better because I’m a bad person too, worse even.
But maybe enough is enough and I need to stop punishing myself. I have two wonderful children so maybe I’m not just bad. For any legal advice: remember I’m not from wherever you come from and I’m not disclosing my identity or location. So please don’t bother me with legal advice.
Good! Your future ex wife is unhinged and needs therapy to work on her “pick me” problems. I am shocked she doubled down on her absurd behavior. That’s so embarrassing. She’s pathological and needs to do a lot of self work.
Marrying so that blowing his own life up isn't meaningless is not a good foundation for a marriage. No matter what anyone thinks.
Wow, that's a new one. "Let me send nudes to your ex-wife's new husband because he's richer than she has a right to be with" is as close to toxic brainrot as I've ever seen.
What a piece of crap OP is.
Good for him for finding someone as terrible.
Todays News: Man makes bed, discovers he has to lie in it.