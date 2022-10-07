Husband furious after wife didn't go to her birthday dinner thinking he'd prank her.

So, my husband is a jokester and a prankster. He has a habit of pulling pranks especially on my birthdays! He judges my reactions as "overreactions" and says I should loosen up and be extra happy because he thinks he's making my birthdays extra funny.
But it actually upset me and put me in a position where I get laughed at and recorded by his family.
He planned for my 26th birthday this past week, which was held at a restaurant. I told him I wouldn't go if he was going to pull one of those pranks he's famous for because it's a public place and I did not want to be publicly humiliated.
He swore on his mom, on the bible, promised me and brought two witnesses. Wrote an agreement stating he'd pay $ money if he pulled a prank. I believed him and said that I'd go. I had to cancel with my parents who wantec to celebrate at their house.