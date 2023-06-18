Wife finds 'sexy' photos of nanny on husband's phone, he says 'I never respond.'

I’m considering taking Cassie back home to see my family in France for a little bit. His mother and friends have been blowing up my phone saying I’m being too harsh and they were harmless texts.

Nevertheless I feel disrespected and that doesn’t fly with me. Was I too harsh? Should I except his claims that he never responded?

Edit: not husband, fiance! Also I'm not taking Cassie to France. We will visit my family for a few weeks and Alex has given consent.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

seidinove

You are not wrong. Even if the very first nude text was unsolicited, he should have alerted you immediately and discussed with you what to do about it.

QuietDustt