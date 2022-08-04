Wife asks if she's entitled for not flying coach while husband is in first class.

If you are forced to fly economy like me, you may have developed a habit of giving first class the death stare as you trudge toward the back of the plane. Oh, just me? Whatever.

Now, imagine how murderous your gaze would be if you saw your husband there, drinking it up with his buddy, while you squeeze yourself between two strangers in coach...

For one mother, this nightmare was a reality. But by the way her husband and buddy reacted to her, she second-guessed if maybe she was the bad guy, after all. So, she took to Reddit's infamous "Am I The As*hole" forum to ask:

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for returning home after I found out that my husband booked 1st class for him and his friend while I got economy?

My husband and I 30s haven't been on a trip (out of country) for years, while he goes every year with his best friend. his reasons for going with him is because they both go to attend sporting events.

Not fair, wifey!