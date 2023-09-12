Wife finds out her husband of 6 years first slept with her as part of a bet. NEW UPDATE

And I admit, I was very arrogant, I used to be annoying because I thought that no one was smarter than me and that they were all idiots.

Well, they (except my stepbrother) decided to bet to see who would get to sleep with me first, evidently it was my husband and we've been together ever since (this happened six years ago)

And I would feel less hurt if he had always been an ahole because it would be my fault for falling in love with someone like that, but he was always SO sweet and cute to me since we started talking that I would never have thought that he was making fun of me behind my back.

When his friend said that everyone shut up because my face said it all, I got so pissed off that I just laughed and went to our room.