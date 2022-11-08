"AITA for telling my wife her relationship with our maid was ​​​​​​​inappropriate?"

English is not my first language, so im not sure if Maid is the best term for an employee that just cleans our house, but Ill go with that. My wife and I have been married for 3 years. I am 36 and she is 31. This year we moved into a bigger house, and she got pregnant.

After 3 months of pregnancy, I hired a maid to help with house chores. I was raised with some maids my parents hired, so I thought why not do the same?

My wife was very chatty with her since day one, and insisted in helping the maid to clean. I told her not to help her because I hired her to do a job, and she should not interfere, but she keeps doing it.