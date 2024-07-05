'My wife is lying to me about beating my son at chess. I feel like I'm going crazy.' UPDATED

"Yes, in every single game he has played with both me AND my wife, he has recorded every move, and then analyzed the games with us after. The fact that you imagine that to be some unacceptably impossible task for a 10 year old is pretty telling. In any case, you've clearly made up your mind that I'm a monster and nothing I say will change that. I won't respond to you anymore."

I took the advice that was presented in the original thread, and yesterday when my son got home from school I invited him to play a game of what I decided to call “Switch Chess”. Users in the last thread suggested that we play in a way where, at any time, my son can call out “Switch!” and we flip the board around, he gets the side I used to have and I get his.

We played, and it was great. It was super fun, we were laughing and having a great time. At the end, he fed me all his pieces and then called “Switch!” and chased my lone king around the board, it was hilarious. We were into our second game, laughing and yelling, he was up out of his seat dancing, when my wife got home.

The second she saw us playing, I could tell she was immediately mad. She didn’t say anything but she was clearly pissed, she was radiating anger. She left the living room and went to our bedroom. I finished up with my son, told him we could play more later, and went to the bedroom to go talk to my wife. I asked how her day was and she just said “Fine.”

I just let the silence go for a few seconds and she asked how I was playing with him. I told her about Switch Chess, and how he could flip the board around anytime he wanted, and she immediately told me “Don’t play with him like that, it’s not good for his development. In fact, just don’t play with him at all anymore, you’re just going to mess him up.” Which was, you know… pretty hostile.

I didn’t say anything, just looked at her like “What is going on?” I could see her start tearing up; I moved toward her to go hold her and she just went ballistic. Started crying and screaming at me that I couldn’t have chess, it’s hers, it’s not fair, I have everything and she has nothing and I can’t take this from her, total meltdown.

I just had to let her go off for a while and let it out, then once she cried it out a bit I approached her gently and sat with her and we talked about it. Because we’re married and we love each other.

She told me she feels like our son loves me more than her. Which from where I’m standing is like… crazy, our son adores his mom, but that’s how she feels. She said she has always felt that he liked me better, and she’s jealous of all the things he and I do together and the close relationship that we have, and she feels like she doesn’t have any point of connection with him.

When he was younger, I took about a year of leave to stay home with him, and she said that in that time I developed a relationship that she can’t have with him. She told me I have everything with our son and she feels like she has nothing, that we play Minecraft, we watch YouTube together, I teach him to cook, I have long conversations with him.

And she knew that if I started playing chess with him, it would just be another thing that she couldn’t compete with me on, and that he would like me better like always, and would want to play with me more. She admitted that she wanted to sabotage me and make it un-fun for him to play with me, so that he would only want to play with her and she could have something to bond with him on.

That was really tough to hear. My son and I do have a close relationship, but I really thought their relationship was just as good, I had no idea she felt this way. I never imagined she felt like she had to compete with me. For years, apparently. I felt so bad for her.

She said she pushed me to agree that we wouldn’t let him win so that she could be the fun one to play with, and that when I realized she was letting him win and questioned her about it, she just panicked and said that she was playing at full strength even though she obviously wasn’t and it didn’t make any sense.

She said she knew it made no sense but she just said it, and once it was said she felt too trapped to back away from it so she just kept saying it. She told me she's been terrified that I might start losing to him too, and that he would stop wanting to play with her.

I asked her why she didn’t just talk to me about this and she said it’s because she was too ashamed, that she knew that she was being hateful and messed up, and that she’s a horrible person but she couldn’t help it.

I just held her for a long time and told her she’s not horrible at all, that I love her, that our son loves her, and that she’s the most wonderful mother in the world. I really believe those things, my wife is amazing. It ripped my heart out to hear how hard she was being on herself. She just kept insisting that she was messed up and evil and what she did was horrible.

I told her I could completely understand why she did what she did. To be honest, I’m still very hurt by her behavior, and honestly feel pretty messed up from the weeks of questioning my sanity, but of course I did NOT tell her that lol, NOT the right time. We can talk about it later.

I told her that I love her, and I fully understand how she felt. I told her I understand what a massive part of her life chess is and how she must have felt that it was being taken away from her. I told her I never want to compete with her on anything, least of all our son’s love. I held her and reassured her for a long time.

We had a pretty emotional night last night, but I think we're in a better place now. In the end, we decided that chess can be her thing with our son for now, I’ll hang back and just let them have their time. Maybe in the future when my wife feels more secured, I’ll start playing with our son again.

Later on, I’ll talk with my wife about how she approached this, and how it made me feel, but for now I’m just happy she feels better and that she’s not going crazy, and that I’M not going crazy haha, because I was really starting to feel like I was going nuts over the past while.

I want to address all of the people who told me I was an insane, egomaniacal, controlling monster; a shitty husband who loves bullying his wife, and a sadistic father who loves torturing his child. There were a LOT of you.

I’m certain that nothing I’ve written here will change your opinion of me, I'm sure you will somehow find a way to continue to blame me for causing all of this, that I’m neglectful, and evil, and excluding my wife, or any of the other things that you project onto me, but I want to address you anyway.

I want to tell you that I really feel for all of you; I truly hope you find peace. I can see how deeply you’re suffering, how bad you’re hurting. I’m so sorry that your lives have left you in a place where you can’t even imagine a scenario where a father might actually love his child, where a husband isn’t vicious and monstrous demon trying to destroy his wife’s life.

I’m sorry that’s how you see the world. I want you to know that the world isn’t always like that, and you don’t have to keep living like that. You don’t have to keep living in that world where everything you see is evil and everyone is out to do harm. You don’t have to stay there, you can come out. I really hope you get the help you need. Life can be better than that. I wish all of you well.