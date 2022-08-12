Wife asks if she's wrong for making husband choose between her and his son.

What would you do if you found out your husband had a 7-year-old kid and he wanted you to raise it?

That's the complicated situation Reddit user u/aitanotastepparent recently found herself in. Her husband got a girl pregnant in high school but he never knew about his son until now. Seven years later, the kid has nowhere else to go, but this wife does not want to be a stepparent.

So, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for making my husband choose between me and his firstborn?"

She writes:

My husband (25m) and I (22f) have been happily married for two years. We just had our first son and everything’s been great, until now.

My husband dated a girl in high school, and this last week her mother reached out to him asking him to take his son. Apparently, she got pregnant right around when they broke up and he left for the military and decided not to tell him.