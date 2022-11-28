Wife puts lock on home office; gets told she's 'prioritizing work over family.' AITA?

"AITA for how I reacted when I found out that my husband uninstalled my office lock?"

Ever since I started working from home my husband has started treating it as if I'm not "really" working. He believes wfh isn't as much of a real job as leaving the house and driving to your workplace.

He'd interrupt me at all times, send the kids in so I could help them get things done, he even goes in randomly and ask me to do things under the guise of "just a minute, you won't get fired over a minute break." I have grown tired of the constant barging so what I did was purchase a lock and lock the office to no longer give him access to interrupt me.