Wife puts lock on home office; gets told she's 'prioritizing work over family.' AITA?

Ever since I started working from home my husband has started treating it as if I'm not "really" working. He believes wfh isn't as much of a real job as leaving the house and driving to your workplace.
He'd interrupt me at all times, send the kids in so I could help them get things done, he even goes in randomly and ask me to do things under the guise of "just a minute, you won't get fired over a minute break." I have grown tired of the constant barging so what I did was purchase a lock and lock the office to no longer give him access to interrupt me.
He found out and uninstalled it while I was out. He said that it's his house and that I CANNOT lock him out of any room in it. I was floored once I saw that he threw the lock away. I went off at him just screaming my head off telling him that he was jeopardizing my livelihood, and his body language and tone changed.