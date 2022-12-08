Wife skips celebration dinner; husband says, 'get over your picky eating for one night.'

"AITA for not attending my husband's celebration dinner due to the restaurant not having anything I could eat?"

My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he's been after. I'm really, really proud of him. His parents are too and wanted to take us all out to dinner to celebrate. My husband absolutely loves prime rib and there's only one place in our area that serves it so he picked that restaurant.

Thing is- I'm not fond of steak. I'll eat it but very rarely. I prefer chicken or fish. I looked up the menu before leaving and right now they have a limited menu. The place had only one fish entree and two chicken entrees, and none of them sounded good for various reasons.