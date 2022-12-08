Wife skips celebration dinner; husband says, 'get over your picky eating for one night.'

My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he's been after. I'm really, really proud of him. His parents are too and wanted to take us all out to dinner to celebrate. My husband absolutely loves prime rib and there's only one place in our area that serves it so he picked that restaurant.
Thing is- I'm not fond of steak. I'll eat it but very rarely. I prefer chicken or fish. I looked up the menu before leaving and right now they have a limited menu. The place had only one fish entree and two chicken entrees, and none of them sounded good for various reasons.
I suggested that he pick someplace else so everyone can eat. He refused citing that we rarely get to go to this place but go to other places in our area regularly which is true, but those places have lots of variety so everyone can eat. He suggested that I ask if they could prepare the fish or chicken without the marinades or sauces but I didn't want to be difficult for the kitchen staff.