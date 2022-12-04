Wife visits sister for a month; stops for ice cream on way home; husband is angry.

"AITA for going to get ice cream instead of going home after my flight landed?"

I hadn’t seen my husband in a month as I was staying with my sister. He promised he would pick me up from the airport and we would spend time together but he sent his brother instead. I was upset even though my brother-in-law told me something came up which is why he was there instead.

I asked him if we could go and get ice cream before we went home. He didn’t seem to want to go but I suggested I take an uber if he had plans so he agreed and we went and got ice cream. The entire time we were there he was on his phone and it felt like he was trying to rush me.