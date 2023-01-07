Wife tells husband dinner was 'disgusting'; says, 'I speak how I feel.'

AITA for giving my husband my honest opinion after he asked?

My husband and I [42F, 39M] recently passed through his hometown and so made a trip by his childhood house to show me where he grew up. He was ecstatic to find that the Chinese takeaways/fish n chip shop that his mum got for him each Friday as a kid to was still open 20+ years later.

Even though we’re on a diet I decided to indulge him and go there for a nostalgia dinner. Big mistake.

After spending half an hour talking to the elderly Chinese owner about how he used to go there as a kid (without consideration for me just standing there waiting) he ordered half the menu. Fish and chips, lemon chicken, sweet and sour pork, chicken fried rice. His excuse being we could save leftovers for the next few days. Even though he knows we are on a diet.