Woman asks if she's wrong to tells fiancé 'his kids ruined their vacation.'

My fiance (41) is divorced, he shares custody of his 11yo & 7yo with his ex wife.

We've planned a vacation to a resort and I took care of all reservations and payment but first I had to make absolutely sure he was free on that date (3 days vacation). He gave me the Ok to go ahead and proceed with booking.

2 days before the vacation, his ex called him asking if he'd have the kids after she got into an accident and broke her leg. He took them immediately for the weekend. As soon as I saw them I lost my temper on him. He said it was okay and that he'd either take them with us or postpone.