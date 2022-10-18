Husband furious with SAHM who used crowbar to take $60 out of 'emergency' safe.

I f31 am a sahm with 2 kids. My husband dedicates most of his salary towards the kids and household, but has a safe that he puts money in on a monthly basis. I didn't make a fuss over it because he said that it's saved money for an emergency. I asked for the combination countless of times but he refused to give it to me and said that in case of an emergency, all I needed to do was inform him.

He went on a 2 day business trip. Our son got sick and I had to take him to the hospital. The problem is, he needed medication but I didn't have any money except what was in the safe. I called my husband but he didn't respond. I texted him explaining the situation but he refused to cut his trip short and come home.