'Wife wanted open marriage, after I started dating she wants to add more rules.' MAJOR UPDATE

Opening a relationship can create an opportunity for growth and discovery, but it can also expose the relationship rot that hasn't been healed.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man shared the story of his open marriage troubles.

"Wife (36F) wanted open marriage, after I (38M) started dating she wants to add more rules. What would you do in my position?"

Two and a half years ago my wife "Sarah" (36F) asked me to open our marriage, she strongly implied the alternative was divorce. After thinking it through I said yes, primarily because we do have two children, I worked long hours and divorce sounded horrible. So I set up some ground rules.