Wife asks if she's wrong for not wanting husband to poop in their bathroom.

Marriage has lots of ups and downs. No matter how much you love each other, chances are you will still have plenty of fights over little things while trying to cohabitate. Which way the toilet paper roll goes, how high the thermostat should be, and how to load the dishwasher are all commonplace arguments in a marriage.

Reddit user u/Sera69699 has one daily annoyance with her hubby she just can't seem to get past, him hogging and stinking up the bathroom when she needs to get ready for work or for bed. This couple is fortunate enough to have an extra bathroom and she thinks he should do his business there instead.

Now, this wife is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting my husband to poop in our bathroom?"

She writes:

Not a marriage ender but definitely an annoying issue. So my husband likes to poop in our bathroom, and he usually poops right in the morning and right before bed. He only wants to poop in our bathroom, he likes it better. It’s roomier, has big windows, etc.