Wife asks if she's wrong for not wanting husband to poop in their bathroom.

Reddit user u/Sera69699 has one daily annoyance with her hubby she just can't seem to get past, him hogging and stinking up the bathroom when she needs to get ready for work or for bed. This couple is fortunate enough to have an extra bathroom and she thinks he should do his business there instead.
She writes:
Not a marriage ender but definitely an annoying issue. So my husband likes to poop in our bathroom, and he usually poops right in the morning and right before bed. He only wants to poop in our bathroom, he likes it better. It’s roomier, has big windows, etc.
The problem is the times when he goes to poop are times when I also need to use the bathroom. We have the same sleep schedule so right in the morning and before bed, I need to brush my teeth and get dressed, etc. I need the bathroom.