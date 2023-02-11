Wife wants husband to give up motorcycle; he says, 'I'll die doing something I love.'

AITA for telling my husband he may need to reconsider riding a motorcycle once our first child is born?

I (30)F have been married to my husband who is also 30 for 5 years and been together for 8.

My husband became interested in motorcycles about 3 years ago. It is something I have never liked as I feel motorcycles are very dangerous. He bought one against my wishes which was fair enough because he is an adult and it would be unfair for him to ditch his hobby because of someone else but he knows I do not like it and will never go on it.

We are trying for a family and I told my husband he may need to stop riding because I was not willing to become a widow and support our children by myself if he had an accident or died.