Man won't let his kids call his wife 'mom,' she says he 'just wants a nanny.' UPDATED

Your husband is a full-time father now, and he needs to act like it. That means his children are the priority in this situation, and that means sometimes he won't always get the sleep he wants or get to go on every trip any time he feels like it.

But this is a much bigger problem than school drop offs and bachelor party weekends. You had an agreement that worked for everyone when you married. But the situation has drastically changed, and it doesn't sound like the two of you have really discussed how to handle the change in circumstances. The arrangement you previously had is not sustainable or healthy for anyone in the long run.