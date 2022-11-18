Wife's husband prioritizes his 'sport' over her, she gets revenge by 'ruining' his 30th.

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th birthday?"

Hi all, I (29F) have been with my husband (30M) for ~10yrs, & married for a few years now. We've had a rocky relationship on and off because he has a serious passion for a specific sport, & I often feel like I'm 2nd best to said sport.

Not only does he have a job working in his sport's industry, but he helps coach a team & during their season has practice 3-4 days a week & for about half the day on Sat.

On top of this he is constantly traveling for events during this season - at least 4 multi-day trips, usually more like 6-8, & two of them are major events & he's gone 4-5 days.