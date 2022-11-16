Wife's OCD 'forces' her to handle husband's knives in weird way, he's sick of it.

When this woman is upset at her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for putting my husband's fancy knives through the dishwasher?"

So I (28F) have, on occasion, put my husband's (28M) dirty knives through the dishwasher despite him asking me not to. These knives are extra sharp for cooking, and apparently the dishwasher will blunt them.

I am terrified of knives to the point where if I see them on the work surfaces, I will begin to panic. My husband is aware of this, and I never use these particular knives as I know I'm not allowed to dishwasher them.

I can't face cleaning a knife by hand. If I have to use one, I will use one of my old knives that I put through the dishwasher.

Now. My husband will use his fancy knives and leave them dirty either in the sink or on the worktop.