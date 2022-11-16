Wife's OCD 'forces' her to handle husband's knives in weird way, he's sick of it.

When this woman is upset at her husband, she asks Reddit:
So I (28F) have, on occasion, put my husband's (28M) dirty knives through the dishwasher despite him asking me not to. These knives are extra sharp for cooking, and apparently the dishwasher will blunt them.
I am terrified of knives to the point where if I see them on the work surfaces, I will begin to panic. My husband is aware of this, and I never use these particular knives as I know I'm not allowed to dishwasher them.
I can't face cleaning a knife by hand. If I have to use one, I will use one of my old knives that I put through the dishwasher.
Now. My husband will use his fancy knives and leave them dirty either in the sink or on the worktop.
They can be there for days, and just the thought of them being out terrifies me. I can't face cleaning them by hand so I put them in the dishwasher to get them out of my sight. He is free at any point prior to the wash cycle, to remove and clean them by hand.