Woman with ADHD asks if she's wrong to tune out when wife tells stories.

It can be hard if your significant other has a disability, but is there ever a time when you can call them out for it? When this woman with adhd and bipolar disorder says she can't focus during her wife's stories, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Pronouns are she/her, we are a same-sex couple (since I've gotten messages assuming I'm a misogynistic male 🤷♀️)
My wife always gets mad when I do other small things while she's telling me a story. For example, looking at plants, checking what day it is, looking for a coffee cup, getting distracted by noises, etc.