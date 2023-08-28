Woman angry at husband for confusing people by calling his late spouse 'wife.' UPDATED.

When you marry someone with a late ex, there are bound to be some complicated dynamics. Grief is not linear or logical and can show up in all sorts of unpredictable ways. If you don't feel confident in your relationship, it can trigger feelings of jealousy or insecurity as they grieve and gush about their late spouse.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband to stop calling his late wife his wife. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my (29f) husband( 34m) not to call his ex-wife his wife?'