Woman asks if she was wrong to make husband give up the first class seat he won.

Mitchell Friedman
Sep 18, 2022 | 8:40 PM
In a situation that recalls a classic episode of Seinfeld, one woman wonders aloud what the principles of moral justice decree in a tense situation within the sky. In an almost Solomonic dilemma, there is only one first class seat booked but two people. He is a business traveler. She is his companion. Who gets it?

This woman took it — and she believes she deserved it. On Reddit, she asked: "Am I the a**hole for making my husband fly coach while I flew first class?"

The context: a work trip.

My husband's (33m) company recently chose him to attend a conference in Miami. They chose just him and a few of his co-workers out of a ton of candidates so it was quite the honor.

The company told them that they were allowed to bring their spouses/partners but that they wouldn't be springing for plane tickets for us, so if they wanted to bring us they'd have to buy tickets out of their own pockets.

