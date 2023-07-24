Woman asks husband to stop peeing in yard, he says 'don't worry, neighbors can't see.'

When you're married, you're bound to find small things about your partner annoying, no matter how wonderful they are.

The trick of cohabitation is to find a balance between speaking your truth about pet peeves, and letting petty little annoyances roll off your back. Luckily, the internet is always armed with a keyboard and opinions.

So if you need a second, third, fourth, or tenth opinion, Redditors are consistently here for you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her husband to stop peeing in the yard.

She wrote:

AITA for asking my husband to stop peeing in the backyard?