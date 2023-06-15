Woman asks husband to stop 'dumping' about his day, he says 'I don't feel listened to.'

Every marriage is different, but one of the most common aspects of marriage is the daily recap.

Living with someone long-term usually means they're in for updates on the most mundane work drama, small ongoing frustrations, and stress-induced info dumps. The primary challenge in this dynamic, is making sure both partners feel equally heard and are also to give space when the other is too burnt out to be a sounding board.

This dynamic took the center in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a woman asked if she's an AH for not wanting to hear about her husband's day.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to listen to my husband recap his day?