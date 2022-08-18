Woman asks if she was wrong to kick husband out of house until he found a new job.

The first year of marriage is the most challenging. Getting accustomed to the permanence of this other person isn't easy. What's worse is if the person you married starts taking you for granted.
AITA for asking my husband to stay with his family while he’s unemployed?
My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for over a year, and things couldn’t be rockier. I have a good job and make a decent amount of money, whereas my husband does not make as much as I do.
Due to this, and he was still living with his parents when we got married, we decided he would move in with me, and I would continue to pay the rent and bills as long as he put money toward other things we may need as a couple.
He explained that I made plenty of money for the both of us, so he could work part-time and do the work around the house while I was the primary breadwinner. However, he started to cut down on his work hours once we got married without saying anything first. I was okay with this, a little upset that he had just assumed this would be okay, but I didn’t say anything as this felt fair.