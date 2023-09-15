Woman goes big for husband's birthday, he doesn't for her, internet says: 'dump him.'

Gift giving is just one of many ways you can show someone they matter to you. In many cases, it's not about the size or cost of the gift - but the thoughtfulness and execution behind it. If you're in a long-term relationship, you have a lot more time and intel to learn your partner's expectations and hopes around gifts.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she doesn't want his present. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband that I don’t want his present?"