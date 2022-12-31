Woman blows up over husband's comments at Xmas; says, 'Shut the f* up about my body.'

AITA for getting up from my chair in the middle of christmas dinner and shouting "SHUT THE FUCK UP ABOUT MY BODYYYYY" in response to my husband's observation?

So, Ever since I had my son months ago, my husband has started making indirect comments about my body. He never says any hurtful words but I find his "observations" as he calls it hurtful.

For example, he'd see me wearing an old top and say "oh that top used to look good on you but not anymore though..." or when he looks at my waist and says "Wow, didn't know your waist could get this wide!". Basically passive stuff that I tried to ignore til it extended to friends and family. FYI this went on for months and months and months!!.